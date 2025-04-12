New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambir offered prayers at the Chhatarpur Temple here in the national capital and extended wishes to the entire nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Gautam visited Chhatarpur Temple on Saturday and took part in the rituals. He extended his wishes and told reporters, "Best wishes to all the Indians on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. May Hanuman ji's blessings stay with everyone."

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also extended wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and wrote on X, " Jinke mann mein baste hain Shri Ram, har sankat mein jo bane dhaal, woh hain humare veer Hanuman! Hanuman Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Jai Bajrang Bali!"

Devotees across the country thronged to the temples to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan, may all of you always remain healthy, happy and prosperous in life; this is my wish," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

On the cricketing front, Gambhir savoured success last month after months of criticism, largely due to India's shambolic Test performance. India defied the odds stacked against them, rode high on stellar performances and stayed unbeaten to lift the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

India outclassed New Zealand in all facets of the game to stand triumphant with a four-wicket victory. This was India's second ICC title in a span of a year. Under former head coach Rahul Dravid, India scripted a memorable 7-run victory against South Africa in Barbados in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

India's Champions Trophy story of success came after a turbulent period which saw India crash out of the race for a spot in the World Test Championship final. It all began after New Zealand orchestrated a historic series whitewash in the subcontinent, which left India's road to the WTC final an intricate affair. After ending up on the wrong side of a 3-0 series defeat, India had to defy the odds in Australia with a series win.

Despite the historic win in the opening game in Perth, India's hopes of a series win faded with each passing game, and the five-match series ended with Australia reclaiming the BGT after 10 years with a 3-1 series win. India will begin its WTC 2025-27 campaign with a five-match series against England in June. (ANI)

