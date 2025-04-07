Team India is all set to tour England for a five-match Test series starting from late June. The series will be very crucial for India as they are coming out of a Test series loss against Australia. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to travel to England with the A team to get acquainted with the conditions. Ahead of that, Gambhir was spotted visiting the Pitambara Peeth in Datia, Madhya Pradesh to seek blessings ahead of a crucial series. Gautam Gambhir To Travel to England With India A Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Pitambara Peeth in Datia

VIDEO | Former International Cricketer Gautam Gambhir visited Pitambara Peeth in Datia, Madhya Pradesh earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/zBX6CfSIdq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2025

