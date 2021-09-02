London, Sep 2 (PTI) India reached 122 for six at tea on day one of the fourth Test against England here on Thursday.

Ollie Robinson dismissed Virat Kohli for the third time in the series with the India skipper departing after a well made 50 off 96 balls. The other wickets to fall in the session were of Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (14).

Also Read | Venezuela vs Argentina Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were in the middle at the break.

India struggled against the moving ball in the morning session, struggling to 54 for three at lunch.

Also Read | Hungary vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Joe Root put India in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Chris Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in.

Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

Jadeja came ahead of Rahane and Pant.

Brief scores: India 122/6 in 51 overs (Virat Kohli 50; James Anderson 1/41, Ollie Robinson 2/24, Chris Woakes 2/19, Craig Overton 1/30). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)