Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) India's overall lead surged to 357 as they reached 177 for three at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against England, here on Saturday.

Skipper Shubman Gill was batting on 24 with his deputy Rishabh Pant at the other end, making a brisk 41 not out with five fours and two sixes.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch CWC Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

India added 113 runs in the first session and lost a couple of wickets in form of overnight batters Karun Nair (26) and KL Rahul (55).

Resuming at 64/1, India suffered the first setback in the day when Nair edged one behind off Brydon Carse and was dismissed for 26 (46 balls, 5 fours).

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 4: Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline Stands Tall, Drew McIntyre Returns and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

KL Rahul completed his half-century but lost his middle stump when Josh Tongue angled one in, walking back for an 84-ball 55 with 10 fours.

Brief scores: India 587 & 177/3 in 38 overs (KL Rahul 55, Shubman Gill 24 not out, Rishabh Pant 41 not out; Josh Tongue 2/46) lead England 407 by 357 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)