Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) India were nine for one in their second innings when the stumps were drawn on the second day of the first Day/Night Test against Australia here on Friday.

Starting their second innings 53 runs ahead after bowling out Australia for 191, the visitors extended their lead to 62 by the end of the day's play at the Adelaide Oval.

At stumps, Mayank Agarwal and night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah were at the crease.

India's first innings ended at 244 in the first session of the second day.

Ravichanran Ashwin (4/55) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/40) were the top wicket-takers for India.

Brief scores:

India: 244 all out and 9/1 in six overs

Australia 1st innings: 191 all out in 72.1 overs (Marnus Labuchagne 47, Tim Paine 73 not out; R Ashwin 4/55, Bumrah 3/40). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)