Tashkent, Apr 13 (PTI) India were outplayed 0-3 by China in their third tie and slumped to the third position in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition of the Bille Jean King Cup here on Thursday.

In the first opening singles match of the tie, India's Rutuja Bhosale was outclassed 3-6 5-7 by China's Xinyu Jiang.

The seasoned Ankita Raina also failed to live up to her expectations, losing 5-7 1-6 against Yue Yuan in the second singles match, as China took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

With the tie already in their pocket, the Chinese pair of Xinyu Jiang and Zhaoxuan Yang steamrolled the Indian duo of Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-0 6-1 to register a comprehensive victory.

The loss saw India drop to the third position in the group behind leaders Japan, who have an all-win record from three ties, and China.

India had defeated Thailand and hosts Uzbekistan in their opening two ties.

The top two teams from the group will be promoted to the playoffs stage, while the sides finishing fifth and sixth will be relegated to Group II.

The third and fourth-placed teams will keep their positions in Group I.

India will next play Japan on Friday.

