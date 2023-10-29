Skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century and Suryakumar Yadav's (49) useful contribution helped India labour to 229 for nine in their World Cup match against England here on Sunday. Opener Rohit scored a 101-ball 87, while Surya struck a 47-ball 49. Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0), Shreyas Iyer (4) and KL Rahul (39) failed to score big. ‘Marwadi Stallion’ Spotted on Ravindra Jadeja’s Bat During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Picture Emerges.

For England, pacer David Willey grabbed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged two wickets each. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl.

Brief scores:

India: 229 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, KL Rahul 39, Suryakumar Yadav 49; David Willey 3/45, Chris Woakes 2/33, Adil Rashid 2/35).

