New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Indian men's team secured its quarterfinal berth with a convincing 70-38 victory over Peru in the Kho Kho World Cup here on Wednesday.

Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, the Men in Blue demonstrated their championship credentials with a dominant performance that showcased their tactical superiority and athletic prowess.

A strong start set the tone for India as they bossed the opening stages of Turn 1, though Peru showed resilience with a brief defensive stand in Turn 2.

However, the hosts quickly reasserted their authority through brilliant Wazir Pratik Waikar's leadership, closing out the first round with an impressive 36 points.

The momentum continued to build through Turn 2, with outstanding performances from Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy and Sachin Bhargo. India's dominance extended into Turn 3, and by Turn 4, the score had mounted to 70 points.

