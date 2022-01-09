New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): England badminton contingent will not be part of the upcoming India Open after the country's doubles player Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for COVID-19.

England's decision to withdraw from the tournament was confirmed by the Badminton Association of India on Sunday. Organizers also added that players who were tested at the hotel this morning as per protocol have come negative.

"Entire @BadmintonEnglnd team had withdrawn two days back and they are not here in India. #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2022 is on track and all players who were tested at the hotel this morning as per protocol have come negative," BAI tweeted.

Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson positive test was confirmed by Ben Lane, he tweeted: "No India Open this year for myself and @SeanVendy after he returned a positive covid test along with our coach @Nath_Robertson."

Vendy and Lane were seeded fourth in the men's doubles competition.

The 11th edition of the India Open, which is making a return after a two-year break due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The USD 400,000 prize money Super 500 event, which will kickstart the 2022 BWF World Tour season is scheduled from January 11-16 in New Delhi. (ANI)

