Mumbai, February 23: Team India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium today in order to book their spot in the semifinals of the ongoing competition. The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, being skittled out for 158 runs while chasing a mammoth 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman. India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 vs Pakistan: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs PAK Match in Dubai.

Avenging this would be fresh on the minds of players who were part of this heart-wrenching defeat, and their fans would no doubt relish every moment of India dominating Pakistan with bat or ball. Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan have a rivalry that has not only stood the test of time but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet.

Anticipation for this encounter has reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win. The two sides also met at last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.

It has reached the point of desperation already for Pakistan, who simply need to win if they are any chance of progressing to the semi-finals in their home tournament after being crushed by New Zealand in their campaign opener. Without their hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan batting attack looks more conservative and toothless than ever.

Recent Form

Pakistan: The hosts' recent ODI form appears match-up-dependant. There's no denying that New Zealand have the wood over them, having already beaten them three times in 2025, including in the tournament opener. But Pakistan also beat powerhouse South Africa in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, which follows up their 3-0 ODI series sweep of the Proteas in December last year. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record in ODIs: Check IND vs PAK Results in 50-Over Format Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India: They are eight wins from nine games in white-ball cricket this calendar year so far, and unbeaten from four in ODIs. India dominated England 3-0 leading into the Champions Trophy, before taking care of Bangladesh in their first tournament hitout. They have shown they can overcome the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and match it with anyone.

Players in Focus

Pakistan: Babar Azam

The star shotmaker recently lost his status as the game's No.1 Men's ODI batter, to the player listed directly below in this match preview. Babar will have a point to prove and looms as a critical wicket for India to hone in on. 2024 was a lean year, by Babar's lofty standards, but could his 64 against the Kiwis the other day be the confidence-boosting knock that returns him to world-beating form?

India: Shubman Gill

There is nothing controversial about this pick, after his recent ODI exploits. Shubman Gill is the ICC Men's top-ranked One-Day International batter, leap-frogging Babar in the buildup to the tournament, and is on track to further separate himself from the chasing pack given his ton in India's opening Champions Trophy match. Pakistan will be planning, scheming, hoping and praying that they find a way to remove India's 25-year-old opener.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

