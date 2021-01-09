Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) India reached 180 for four at lunch on the third day of the third Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were batting on 42 and 29 respectively.

The visitors trailed the home team's first-innings total of 338 all out by 158 runs.

Brief score:

Australia 1st innings: 338 all out in 105.4 overs

India 1st innings: 180/4 in 79 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 42 batting; Pat Cummins 2/24). PTI

