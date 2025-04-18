New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): India has fielded a 56-member youth boxing squad--30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists--for the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan, from April 17 to May 1. This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing, as per the release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Standout names in the U-17 boys' squad include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship, along with Tikam Singh, the SGFI 2024 gold medallist. On the girls' side, Samiksha Singh, Anshika, and Khushi Chand were among the medal winners at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championships in Al Ain.

The U-15 lineup features Ravi Sihag, a bronze medalist from the Asian School Boys Championship in Al Ain in 2024, as well as the 2024 sub-junior national girls boxing champion (64-67 kg), Trushna Mohite.

These young athletes reflect the bright future of Indian boxing, especially as the country eyes the 2036 Olympics. Competing at this prestigious championship, they carry the hopes of a nation and the potential to inspire the next generation of boxers, it said.

The Interim Committee has upheld the values of the Boxing Federation of India by ensuring every athlete gets the support and opportunity to shine. It acted swiftly to resolve the deadlock and secured India's participation in this critical championship, the release said.

The team, accompanied by coaching staff and officials, travelled to Amman on April 17, with preliminaries beginning on April 19 following the draw on April 18.

Full Squad

Boys U-15:

Yash Nikam (33 KG), Sanskar Vinod Atram (35 KG), Harsil (37 KG), Prikshit Balahra (40 KG), Hardik (43 KG), Khaidem Rudraksh Singh (46 KG), Sanchit Jayani (49 KG), Ravi Sihag (52 KG), Nelson Khwairakpam (55 KG), Naman Saini (58 KG), Abhijeet (61 KG), Lakshay Phogat (64 KG), Arpit Bishnoi (67 KG), Parth (70 KG), Yamanveer Jawandha (+70 KG)

Girls U-15:

Komal (33 KG), Khushi (35 KG), Tamanna (37 KG), Svi (40 KG), Milky Meinam (43 KG), Yanshika (46 KG), S Linthoi Chanu (49 KG), Princi (52 KG), Samrudhhi Satish Shinde (55 KG), Navya (58 KG), Sunaina (61 KG), Kanishka Kumari Gorai (64 KG), Trushana Vinayak Mohite (67 KG), Manshi Malik (70 KG), Vanshika (+70 KG)

Boys U-17:

Kharb Dhruv (46 KG), Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei (48 KG), Dev Aman (50 KG), Singh Tikam (52 KG), Raghav Udham Singh (54 KG), Gariya Rahul (57 KG), Sahil (60 KG), Siwach Aman (63 KG), Deshmukh Anant Gaurishankar (66 KG), Khasa Anshul (70 KG), Sehrawat Priyansh (75 KG), Devansh (80 KG), Gulia Loven (+80 KG)

Girls U-17:

Khushi (44-46 KG), Jiya (46-48 KG), Ahaana Sharma (48-50 KG), Samiksha Singh (50-52 KG), Jannat (52-54 KG), L Radhamani (54-57 KG), Simranjeet Kaur (57-60 KG), Harsika (60-63 KG), Prachi (63-66 KG), Himanshi (66-70 KG), Sanvi (70-75 KG), Prachi Khatri (75-80 KG), Anshika (80-80+ KG). (ANI)

