Hove (England), Jul 11 (PTI) India scored 148 for four against England in the must-win second women's T20 International here on Sunday.

England had won the first T20 via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Young Shafali Verma scored a 38-ball 48 while Smriti Mandhana made 20 in their opening partnership.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been struggling for form, chipped in with a 25-ball 31.

Brief Scores:

India: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (S Verma 48, H Kaur 31; M Villiers 1/9, N Sciver 1/20).

