Johannesburg, Jan 5 (PTI) India set South Africa a tricky 240-run target to win the second Test after being bowled out for 266 in their second innings on the third day of the match here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 85 for two, India called the shots with Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) striking half-centuries.

Once they were dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, the Indian innings seemed to have lost momentum with Rishabh Pant falling without opening his account.

However, Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack to swell India's overall lead.

Pacers Rabada (3/73), Lungi Ngidi (3/43) and Marco Jansen (3/67) shared nine wickets between them.

If India manage to defend the total, they will seal their maiden Test series triumph in South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).

South Africa 1st innings: 202.

