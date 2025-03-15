New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): India's remarkable run at the Special Olympics Winter Games continued on day three and four, with the athletes adding as many as 15 more medals to the tally. With this latest achievement, India's total medal count has now risen to 24, building on the nine medals secured in the earlier events, as per the Special Olympics Bharat press release.

In Alpine Skiing, Deepak Thakur and Giridhar displayed exceptional skill to clinch gold medals in the Intermediate Super G M04 and M05 categories, respectively, while Abhishek Kumar secured a silver in the Novice Super G M01 category. Radha Devi also delivered a stellar performance, earning a silver medal in the Intermediate Super G F03 event.

Adding to India's success on the ice, Ziara Porter showcased impressive speed and determination to claim silver medals in the 111M F1 event and 222M F2 event of short-track speed Skating, while Tanshu won a bronze in the 777M M2 category and a silver in the 500M M3 category.

The country's presence in Cross Country Skiing was also felt as Akriti put in a commendable effort to secure a bronze medal in the 50M Classical Technique Final F03.

India's Snowshoeing athletes also delivered some stellar performances, further boosting the medal count. Vasu Tiwari secured a gold medal in the 50M Race M03 category, while Jahangir and Tanya won silver medals in the 50M Race M04 and F02 categories, respectively. Shalini Chauhan added to the tally with a bronze in the 50M Race F03 category. In the 200M Race, Anil Kumar emerged victorious with a gold medal in the M12 division, while Harleen Kaur clinched silver in the F12 division.

With these achievements, India's athletes continue to shine on the global stage, proving their resilience, hard work, and sporting spirit. Hosting around 1500 athletes from 102 countries, the Special Olympics World Winter Games aim to boost inclusivity in the world of sports, providing everybody an equal chance at gaining recognition. (ANI)

