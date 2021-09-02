London, Sep 2 (PTI) India once again struggled against the moving ball, struggling to 54 for three at lunch on day one of the fourth Test against England here on Thursday.

Joe Root put India in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Chris Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

In-form Ollie Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in.

Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

Virat Kohli (18 batting) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 batting) were in the middle when lunch was taken. Jadeja came ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

Brief scores: India 54/3 in 25 overs (Virat Kohli batting 18; James Anderson 1/28, Ollie Robinson 1/8, Chris Woakes 1/4). PTI

