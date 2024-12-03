New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Pakistan will play its share of matches in next year's inaugural blind women's T20 World Cup in either Nepal or Sri Lanka after a hybrid model for the event was finalised at the World Blind Cricket Council's (WBCC) Annual General Meeting in Multan.

The development comes a few weeks after India withdrew from the men's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan owing to security concerns.

Also Read | Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The hosting rights for the women's event were awarded to India last year and affirmed at the AGM on Monday in which 11 member countries were present. India, England and New Zealand joined the meeting virtually.

"The hosting rights of the tournament was awarded to India last year (2023) only. It was also decided back then that in case there is visa issue with the Pakistan team's coming to India, the tournament will be held in Hybrid Model. Pakistan will play all its matches at a neutral venue," GK Mahantesh, president of the Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI), told PTI.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Contemplates Replacement for Irreplaceable Harry Kane Ahead of German Cup 2024-25 Clash Against Bayer Leverkusen.

Asked where would Pakistan's matches be held, Mahantesh informed that they have zeroed in on two countries.

"Pakistan's visually challenged women's team will be based either in Nepal or in Sri Lanka for the entire duration of the tournament," he stated

"The Indian team will travel to Nepal or Sri Lanka to play against them. The cost of the entire event will be borne by our cricket board. We will pay for Pakistan team's entire stay in either of these two countries," he added.

The CABI is neither affiliated to BCCI, nor the ICC.

Several other key decisions were also taken at teh AGM, including the appointment of India's Rajanish Henry and Chandrasekhar KN as the Secretary General and Director Finance respectively, for a two-year period.

Henry, who previously served as Vice President of WBCC, is also the President of the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala.

While Chandrasekhar, a founder member of the CABI, has previously served as its Treasurer.

It was confirmed that the next men's T20 World Cup will be held in 2027, the date and venue for which will be finalised during the AGM in 2025.

The members also decided that all international tournaments for cricket for the blind will now adhere to the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Sight Classification rules, ensuring uniformity and inclusivity across the sport.

It was also decided that CABI will lead efforts to promote cricket for the blind in the USA and UAE, facilitating the formation of men's and women's teams in these regions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)