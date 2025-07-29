New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India is in Group C of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 with Japan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei. The final draw ceremony was held at the Sydney Town Hall on Tuesday.

According to the AIFF website, India will begin their Women's Asian Cup with a match against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

India will then face Japan on March 7 at the same venue, before squaring off against Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

For the pot allocations of the Final Draw, the seeding was based on the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking (as of June 12). India, ranked 70th, were placed in Pot 4.

Japan is ranked 7th in the world, Vietnam is 37th, and Chinese Taipei is 42nd.

Blue Tigresses midfielder Sangita Basfore, whose brace in the final Qualifier against Thailand booked India's ticket to Australia, was one of the three draw assistants on Tuesday evening, alongside Australia's Tameka Yallop and Korea Republic's Jeon Yu-gyeong.

Hosts Australia are in Group A along with Korea Republic, Iran, and Philippines. Group B contains DPR Korea, China, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan.

The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the inter-confederation play-offs.

The quarter-finals will be played from March 13 to 15, and the semi-finals are scheduled for March 17 and 18, in Sydney and Perth. Sydney's Stadium Australia, which also hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final, will be the venue for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final on March 21. The World Cup qualifying play-offs for the losing quarter-finalists will be held in the Gold Coast on March 19.

AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Final draw results

Group A: Australia, Korea Republic, Iran, PhilippinesGroup B: DPR Korea, China PR, Bangladesh, UzbekistanGroup C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

India's fixture in the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026

March 4, 2026: Vietnam vs India (Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth)March 7, 2026: India vs Japan (Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth)March 10, 2026: India vs Chinese Taipei (Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney). (ANI)

