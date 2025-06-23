Mahe ( Seychelles), Jun 23 (PTI) Indian boxers signed off on a high, bagging a total of seven medals, including three gold, to finish atop the standings at the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament held here.

In addition to the gold medals, India clinched three silver and one bronze, finishing one medal ahead of Mauritius in the overall tally at the Paradise Arena.

Among the highlights, Himanshu Sharma (50kg) secured gold via walkover, while Ashish Mudshaniya (55kg) registered a commanding 4-1 split decision win in his final.

In the 90+kg summit clash, Gaurav Chauhan held his nerve in a tense bout to eke out a narrow 3-2 victory and claim the third gold for the country.

The silver medals came through hard-fought efforts from Anmol (60kg), Aditya Yadav (65kg), and Neeraj (75kg), all of whom lost their finals by identical 2-3 split decisions despite spirited performances.

Adding to India's tally was Kartik Dalal, who secured a bronze in the 70kg category.

