Limerick (Ireland), Jul 7 (PTI) India Under-18 men's recurve team downed Colombia 6-0 to clinch a bronze medal at the archery World Youth Championships, here on Friday.

In a lopsided bronze playoff, the Indian trio of Ujjwal Dhama, Goldi Mishra and Agastay Singh dominated from the start to down their Mexican opponents in straight sets.

Also Read | Britney Spears Assault Case: Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard Will Not Be Charged for Allegedly Slapping the Pop Star.

They won the first set 49-47, and then gradually improved their scores to take the second set 50-49, and sealed India's seventh medal at the meet.

India have so far won three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Also Read | Arda Guler Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's Summer Signing Who Is Also Known As 'Turkish Messi'.

India women compound archers had on Thursday won the Under-18 and U-21 team titles to bag the second and third gold.

Priyansh and Avneet Kaur had won the junior mixed team compound event to open the tally on Wednesday.

India have also won a silver in men's U-18 compound team event. Besides, they also have two bronze medals.

Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma won bronze defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

Parth and Ridhi won bronze in junior recurve mixed team.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)