Sachin Tendulkar delivered an inspirational speech, lauding the Indian U19 women's T20 World Cup 2023 winning squad for their achievement as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated the cricketers at the Narendra Modi Stadium, before the start of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on Wednesday, February 1. Tendulkar thanked India's former women's cricket stars like Diana Edulji, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami among others for laying the foundation and wished all the cricketers and the BCCI good luck for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar's Speech Here:

"The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory" Master Blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup Listen in here👇👇 #TeamIndia @JayShah pic.twitter.com/7JokVkjOVy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

