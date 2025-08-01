New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian U20 women's team head coach, Joakim Alexandersson, on Thursday, announced the 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Myanmar from August 6-10, 2025, as per a press release from AIFF.

The Young Tigresses are placed in Group D, and will face Indonesia on August 6, Turkmenistan on August 8 and hosts Myanmar on August 10 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. The group winners and the three best second-placed teams across all eight groups will qualify for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup that will be held in Thailand in April next year.

India had been training for the Qualifiers at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellen in Bengaluru. As part of their preparations, they travelled to Tashkent to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan U20 earlier this month. Alexandersson's side earned a resounding 4-1 win in the second game after drawing 1-1 in the first, providing good confidence ahead of the all-important Qualifiers.

The Young Tigresses continued their camp in Bengaluru after returning from Uzbekistan. They will depart for Myanmar on Thursday night and arrive on the morning of Friday, August 1, five days before their first game.

India's 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Paromita Sit

Goalkeeper coach: Hameed KK

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Karan Mane

India's schedule in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

August 6: India vs Indonesia (18:00 IST)

August 8: Turkmenistan vs India (18:00 IST)

August 10: Myanmar vs India (15:00 IST)

All matches will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. (ANI)

