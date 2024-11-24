Perth, Nov 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs
Australia 1st Innings: 104 in 51.2 overs
India 2nd Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Steven Smith b Mitchell Marsh 161
KL Rahul c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 77
Devdutt Padikkal c Steven Smith b Hazlewood 25
Virat Kohli batting 40
Rishabh Pant st Alex Carey b Lyon 1
Dhruv Jurel lbw b Cummins 1
Washington Sundar
batting 14
Extras: (B-12, LB-13, W-6, NB-9) 40
Total (For 5 wickets, 110 overs) 359 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 23-2-102-1, Josh Hazlewood 21-9-28-1, Pat Cummins 21-3-75-1, Mitchell Marsh 9-0-35-1, Nathan Lyon 27-5-58-1, Marnus Labuschagne 4-0-10-0, Travis Head 5-0-26-0. PTI
