Adelaide, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the pink ball Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Starc 0

KL Rahul c McSweeney b Starc 37

Shubman Gill lbw b Boland 31

Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 7

Rishabh Pant batting 4

Rohit Sharma batting 1

Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (For 4 wickets in 23 overs) 82

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/69 3/77 4/81

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-1-31-3, Pat Cummins 7-4-21-0, Scott Boland 7-0-24-1, Nathan Lyon 1-0-6-0.

