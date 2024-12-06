Adelaide, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the pink ball Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
India 1st Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Starc 0
KL Rahul c McSweeney b Starc 37
Shubman Gill lbw b Boland 31
Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 7
Rishabh Pant batting 4
Rohit Sharma batting 1
Extras: (NB-2) 2
Total: (For 4 wickets in 23 overs) 82
Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/69 3/77 4/81
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-1-31-3, Pat Cummins 7-4-21-0, Scott Boland 7-0-24-1, Nathan Lyon 1-0-6-0.
