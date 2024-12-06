The 21st edition of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to commence on June 15 next year, with the competition taking place in the United States of America. Good news for football fans who want to know where to watch live online viewing options for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 can find all streaming on the DAZN Sport website. DAZN will provide all the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 action for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw: Real Madrid Drawn With Al-Hilal, Manchester City To Face Juventus

Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 For Free On DAZN Sport

Your eight FIFA Club World Cup 2025 groups are set… who will raise the trophy come July? 🏆@FIFACWC | June 15 - July 13 | Watch for free exclusively on https://t.co/2p9YPKh0hM | #FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/ZoqEIopvKo — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) December 5, 2024

This year the format for the FIFA Club World Cup has changed, where expansion of teams have happened, with 32 clubs taking part as opposed to the seven-team tournament in 2023. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Unveiled; Lionel Messi Returns to Europe As Inter Miami Face Al-Ahly in Opener, Real Madrid and Manchester City Drawn in Separate Groups.

The competition will see as many as 32 clubs from all over the globe participate, which includes several respective domestic and continental champions. UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Champ Botafogo, Premier League winners Manchester City, Al Hilal, Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, and Chelsea FC will be in action in respective groups, which are Group A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.

