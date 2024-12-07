Adelaide, Dec 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India 1st innings 180 all out

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 6: DIY Wins Tags Team Championship; Tiffany Stratton With Big Win, Solo Sikoa Confronts Fans, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Australia 1st innings (overnight 86/1)

Usman Khawaja c Rohit b Bumrah 13

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Likely to be Finalised Today During Cricket Governing Body's Dubai Meet.

Nathan McSweeney c Pant b Bumrah 39

Marnus Labuschagne c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Nitish Reddy 64

Steven Smith c Pant b Bumrah 2

Travis Head batting 53

Mitchell Marsh batting 2

Extras: (b-13, lb-1, nb-4) 18

Total: 191/4 in 59 overs

Fall of wickets: 24-1, 91-2, 103-3, 168-4

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-5-23-3, Mohammed Siraj 19-4-58-0, Harshit Rana 13-2-56-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 5-2-18-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-2-22-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)