WWE Friday Night SmackDown on December 6, had very little impact on the upcoming megaevent - Saturday Night Live Event 2024 as there were no title matches except the Tag Team Championship and Women’s US title tournament. Check out the WWE SmackDown results and highlights below. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

Soo Sikoa Confronts Fans

After losing the men’s WarGames at the WWE Survivor Series 2024, Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline took centre stage opening the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on December 6. Solo, who was frustrated with the loss took out his anger on fans and reinstated that he is still the Tribal Chief. He also urged fans to respect him more despite losses against Roman Reigns.

Solo Sikoa's Warning to Fans

Tiffany Stratton Defeats Naomi and Lopez in Women’s US Title Tournament

Over time, Tiffany Stratton was seen as a side-kick for Nia Jax. Even though she won the money in the back, she never had a chance to in-cash the same with Jax and Liv Morgan holding the women’s titles. But now with a chance to win a title the wrestler delivered a great performance against strong opponents like Naomi and Lopez. WWE RAW Results Today, December 2: CM Punk Brawls With Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Returns, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Reunite on New Day's 10th Anniversary, Women's IC Title Tournament Kicks Off and Other Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights.

Cody Rhodes Confronts Chad Gabel

On the slow night, Cody Rhodes vs Chad Gable was a breath of fresh air. Though Cody Rhodes will be in action on the Saturday Night Main event against Kevin Owens, he faced Chad Gable on Friday Night SmackDown. Even though Gable had support on his side, Cody overturned the number’s advantage and won the match. After Rhodes hit his finisher to score a hard-fought win, Kevin Owens showed up in the ring and immediately went after him. Several officials tried and failed to break them up.

Kevin Owens Attack Cody Rhodes

WWE Tag Team Championship

DIY became a contender for the title after Street Profits was attacked in backstage, and DIY took the opportunity to make history. This match became more about the growing division between Gargano and Ciampa than the titles. Ciampa grew frustrated and told Gargano that he would do it himself. Motor City Machine Guns held the title for a month or two but were outsmarted by Gargano’s pity games. Bronson Reed Suffers Ankle Injury After Jumping From Top of Cage During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Men's WarGames Match, Video Goes Viral.

DIY Wins the WWE Tag Team Championship

While the ref was distracted, Gargano hit Shelley with a low blow. Later he super-kicked Shelley and then found a partner in smiling Ciampa. They pulled the wool over everyone's eyes and hit their finisher to get the pin and win the tag titles.

