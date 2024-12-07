Adelaide, Dec 7 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on day two of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 180 all out

Australia 1st innings (overnight 86/1):

Usman Khawaja c Sharma b Bumrah 13

Nathan McSweeney c Pant b Bumrah 39

Marnus Labuschagne c Jaiswal b Nitish Kumar Reddy 64

Steven Smith c Pant b Bumrah 2

Travis Head b Mohammed Siraj 140

Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Ashwin 9

Alex Carey c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 15

Pat Cummins b Bumrah 12

Mitchell Starc not out 18

Extras: (B-13, LB-1, NB-6) 20

Total: (For 8 wickets in 85 overs) 332

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-91, 3-103, 4-168 5-208, 6-282, 7-310, 8-332

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 22-5-59-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-4-95-2, Harshit Rana 16-2-86-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-2-25-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-4-53-1.

