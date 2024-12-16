Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day three of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.
Australia 1st Innings (405/7 overnight)
Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21
Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9
Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12
Steven Smith c Rohit b Bumrah 101
Travis Head c Pant b Bumrah 152
Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 5
Alex Carey c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 70
Pat Cummins c Pant b Siraj 20
Mitchell Starc c Pant b Bumrah 18
Nathan Lyon b Siraj 2
Josh Hazlewood not out 0
Extras: (lb-17, w-13, nb-5) 35
Total: 445 all out in 117.1 overs
Fall of wickets: 31-1, 38-2, 75-3, 316-4, 326-5, 327-6, 385-7, 423-8, 445-9
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-9-76-6, Mohammed Siraj 23.2-5-97-2, Akash Deep 29.5-5-95-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 13-1-65-1, Ravindra Jadeja 23-2-95-0.
India 1st innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4
KL Rahul batting 13
Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1
Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3
Extras (NB-1) 1
Total (For 3 wickets in 7.2 Overs) 22
Fall of Wickets 1-4, 2-6, 3-22.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-11-2, Josh Hazlewood3.2-2-11-1. PTI
