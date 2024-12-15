Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the third Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings:

Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21

Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah batting 9

Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Reddy 12

Steve Smith batting 25

Travis Head batting 20

Extras: (lb 9, w 5, nb 3) 17

Total: (for three wickets in 43 Overs) 104

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 14-6-26-2, Mohammed Siraj 10.2-4-28-0, Akash Deep 12.4-4-25-0, Nitish Reddy 6-1-16-1. PTI

