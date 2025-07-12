London, Jul 12 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings): 387 all out India Ist Innings: (Overnight 145/3) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Brook b Archer 13 KL Rahul c Brook b Bashir 100 Karun Nair c Root b Stokes 40

Shubman Gill c Smith b Woakes 16 Rishabh Pant run out 74

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Woakes 72

Nitish Kumar Reddy c Smith b Stokes 30

Washington Sundar c Brook b Archer 23

Akash Deep c Brook b Carse 7

Jasprit Bumrah c Smith b Woakes 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (B-3 LB-3 NB-5 W-1) 12

Total: (All out in 119.2 overs) 387

Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/74 3/107 4/248 5/254 6/326 7/376 8/385 9/387 10/387

Bowling: Chris Woakes 27-5-84-3, Jofra Archer 23.2-6-52-2, Brydon Carse 24-5-88-1, Ben Stokes 20-4-63-2, Shoaib Bashir 14.5-2-59-1, Joe Root 10.1-0-35-0. More

