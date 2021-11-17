Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International beteen India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.
New Zealand Innings:
Martin Guptill c SS Iyer b Chahar 70
Daryl Mitchell b Kumar 0
Mark Chapman b Ashwin 63
Glenn Phillips lbw b Ashwin 0
Tim Seifert c Yadav b Kumar 12
Rachin Ravindra b Siraj 7
Mitchell Santner not out 4
Tim Southee not out 0
Extras: (B-2 LB-3 W-3) 8
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/110 3/110 4/150 5/153 6/162
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-24-2, Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-39-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Axar Patel 4-0-31-0. More
