Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International beteen India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Innings:

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Ivan Vukomanovic's Side.

Martin Guptill c SS Iyer b Chahar 70

Daryl Mitchell b Kumar 0

Also Read | UEFA World Cup 2022 Play-Off Draw: Format, Teams & Everything To Know About Next Stage For European Qualifiers For Qatar WC.

Mark Chapman b Ashwin 63

Glenn Phillips lbw b Ashwin 0

Tim Seifert c Yadav b Kumar 12

Rachin Ravindra b Siraj 7

Mitchell Santner not out 4

Tim Southee not out 0

Extras: (B-2 LB-3 W-3) 8

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/110 3/110 4/150 5/153 6/162

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-24-2, Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-39-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Axar Patel 4-0-31-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)