Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies here.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57

Rohit Sharma b Warrican 80

Shubman Gill c da Silva b Roach 10

Virat Kohli run out 121

Ajinkya Rahane b Gabriel 8

Ravindra Jadeja c da Silva b Roach 61

Ishan Kishan c da Silva b Holder 25

Ravichandran Ashwin b Roach 56

Jaydev Unadkat st da Silva b Warrican 7

Mohammed Siraj lbw b Warrican 0

Mukesh Kumar not out 0

Extras: (LB-4 NB-8 W-1) 13

Total: (All out in 128 overs) 438

Fall of wickets: 1/139 2/153 3/155 4/182 5/341 6/360 7/393 8/416 9/426 10/438

Bowling: Kemar Roach 22-2-104-3, Alzarri Joseph 22-0-97-0, Shannon Gabriel 18-0-74-1, Jomel Warrican 39-7-89-3, Jason Holder 21-3-57-2, Alick Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1-1-0.

West Indies 1st Innings:

Kraigg Brathwaite batting 37

Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33

Kirk McKenzie batting 14

Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (For 1 wicket in 41 overs) 86

Fall of wickets: 1/71

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 7-2-23-0, Jaydev Unadkat 6-0-12-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 14-3-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 4-1-10-0, Ravindra Jadeja 10-6-12-1.

