Lauderhill (US), Aug 13 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International against the West Indies here on Sunday.

India will field an unchanged side, while for the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase replaced Obed McCoy and Odean Smith respectively.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

