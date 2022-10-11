New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI here on Tuesday.

India have fielded an unchanged playing XI, while have made three changes.

Also Read | Bengaluru Bulls Squad in Pro Kabaddi League 2022: List of All Players of Team Bengaluru in VIVO PKL 9.

David Miller will lead South Africa as Keshav Maharaj, regular skipper Temba Bavuma, and Tabraiz Shamsi are unwell. Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have been included in the team.

The series is tied at 1-1.

Also Read | Bengal Warriors Squad in Pro Kabaddi League 2022: List of All Players of Team Kolkata in VIVO PKL 9.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)