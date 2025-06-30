Mumbai, June 30: Indian women's football team midfielder Soumya Guguloth has undergone a successful surgery after she suffered a nasal bone fracture during her side's AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers victory over Timor-Leste here. The 24-year-old is currently recovering at the team hotel. Soumya had tested the Timor-Leste defence a couple of times in the second half but could not convert the opportunities into goals. India won the group match 4-0 to notch their second consecutive victory on Sunday. AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India Continue Winning Ways With 4–0 Victory Against Timor-Leste.

In a one-sided contest, winger Manisha Kalyan (12th, 80th) scored a brilliant brace, while Anju Tamang (58th) and Lynda Kom Serto (86th) also found the net as India dominated the match from start to finish at the 700th Anniversary Stadium.

Soumya Guguloth's Injury Update

Medical Update 🏥🇮🇳 Soumya Guguloth sustained a nasal bone fracture during the second half of yesterday’s match against Timor-Leste. She was taken to the hospital immediately and successfully underwent surgery last night. She has since been discharged and is now back at the team… pic.twitter.com/GPQo8bQTgj — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 30, 2025

With the win, India now sit atop Group B with six points from two games. They are ahead of Thailand, also on six points, on better goal difference, while Iraq are third on four points. India will next play Iraq on Wednesday followed by their fixture against Thailand on Saturday at the same venue.

