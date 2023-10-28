Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): India clinched a win against Malaysia by 5-0 in their second match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.

Vandana Katariya (7', 21'), Sangita Kumari (28'), Lalremsiami (28') and Pooja (38') scored the goals and helped the Indian women's hockey team seal a win against Malaysia.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow.

The victory against Malaysia helped India move to the top of the table with two wins in two outings. On the other hand, Japan also won both their matches but trailed by goal difference.

On Friday, India defeated Thailand 7-1 and took the game against Malaysia right from the start and won back-to-back penalty corners around the six-minute mark.

Also Read | India Beat Malaysia 3-1 To Move to Top of Pool B Points Table in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

India took the lead from the second set-piece with Vandana Katariya deflecting the hit past Malaysian goalkeeper Zainal Nur. The hosts had ample opportunities to extend the lead in the first quarter itself but the Indian forwards failed to find a way through a crowded Malaysian defence.

The second quarter followed a similar trend with India, despite repeated circle entries, failing to convert any of the chances to a goal until Vandana Katariya scored again from a penalty corner to hand India a 2-0 lead.

Two field goals from Sangita Kumari, India's hat-trick hero vs Thailand, and Lalremsiami in quick succession right towards the end of the first half meant the hosts led 4-0 at the hooter.

Malaysia offered a little more going forward after the restart, putting a halt to India's relentless attacks. However, India was by far the dominant side and extended the lead to 5-0 with Jyoti getting on the scoresheet.

India dominated the game in the final quarter and wrapped up another comfortable win.

The Indian women's hockey team will face the People's Republic of China next in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Monday in their upcoming fixture.

Japan and China registered stunning wins in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy field hockey matches in Ranchi on Saturday.

Defending champions Japan in their match, defeated the three-time champions and most successful side in the tournament, South Korea by 4-0.

Kobayashi Aimi (7th minute), Nagai Yuri (15th minute), Hasegawa Miyu (19th minute) and Toriyama Mai (49th minute) were on the scoresheet for Japan, scoring some fine field goals.

In the final quarter, South Korea had a chance to come back as they earned some penalty corners but failed to convert them. In the next match, China registered a 6-0 win over Thailand.

Zhong Jiaqi (10 minute, 42nd minute and 51st minute) scored a hat-trick for China. His second goal was a penalty corner.

Ma Ning (30th minute), Ou Zixia (50th minute) and Dan Wen (57th minute) were other players on China's scoresheet, with Ning and Zixia scoring fine penalty corner goals. In the final quarter in particular, China scored three goals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)