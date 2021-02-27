Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.

Under the guidance of coach JWO (Junior Warrant Officer) Jaya Kumar VV, Indian Air Force won all their league matches before beating Secunderabad in the summit clash.

The winner's trophy was received by the Air Force New Delhi team captain SGT (Sergeant) Manu KK.

Nine teams from all over the country had competed in the tournament, organised at Police ground Amla in Madhya Pradesh on February 25 and 26, a release said.

The teams -- Sports Authority of India Punjab, Air Force New Delhi, Central Railway Mumbai, Air Force Amla, Tamilnadu Police, Western Central Railway Jabalpur, Betul, Pune and Secunderabad -- were divided into two groups.

A total of 16 league matches were played to decide the semifinalists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)