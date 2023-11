Paris, Aug 17 (PTI) Indian recurve archers clinched two bronze medals in the men's and women's team events at the World Cup Stage 4, here on Thursday.

Indian men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke defeated Spain's Andres Temino, Yun Sanchez and Pablo Acha 6-2 (54-56, 57-55, 56-54, 57-55) in the bronze medal play-off.

Also Read | UAE vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Watch Telecast of United Arab Emirates vs New Zealand Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The second-seeded Indian men's team misfired an arrow in their semifinal loss against Chinese Taipei to miss out on a gold medal match.

The Indian trio lost out in straight sets 0-6 (54-56, 47-58, 55-56).

Also Read | Virat Kohli in India’s Squad for T20 World Cup 2024? Former Indian Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Gives Thumbs Up to It.

The women's team also met with a similar fate as they put up a sloppy show to be blanked 0-6 (52-57, 47-56, 52-53) by their Chinese Taipei rivals in the semifinal.

The trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur hit thrice in the red circle (8-8-7) in the first set, while the second was worse when they shot three 7s and one 8 to manage a poor 47.

Chinese Taipei also shot a poor 53 in the third set but Indians failed to improve lost the set by one point with three 8s and went out of a gold medal contention.

In the bronze medal playoff, the Indian women's team overcame a two-set deficit to get past Mexico 5-4 (52-55, 52-53, 55-52, 54-52) (27-25) in the shoot-off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)