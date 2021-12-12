New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Cricketing Legend Sachin Tendulkar poured wishes for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, as he turned 40 on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir were among others who extended their warm wishes to the southpaw.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments.... Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!!"

"402 international matches 11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12, a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI.

"You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May God bless u with a long & healthy life @YUVSTRONG12," tweeted Gautam Gambhir.

Indian Premier League franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) also wished the left-handed batter on his special day.

"Happy Birthday, @YUVSTRONG12. The undisputed Comeback King on and off the field, you continue to inspire us even today," tweeted DC.

"Here's wishing a legend of Indian Cricket and a true superstar, @YUVSTRONG12, a very very Happy Birthday. Have a great day, legend!" tweeted RCB.

"Wishing our former #Riser and #TeamIndia superstar @YUVSTRONG12, a very happy birthday," tweeted SRH.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting. (ANI)

