Mumbai and Bengal will face off against each other in the latest round of Vjay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 fixtures in Elite Group B. The Round 4 fixture will be played at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrumon December 12, 2021 (Sunday) as both sides will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Preview: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Date, Venue and Live Streaming Details of Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Both Mumbai and Bengal have had a difficult start to the season as the teams have lost two of their three games so far. However, with the two facing off against each other, they will be hoping to add to their win column and get back in contention to advance from the group. The sides boast some of the best Indian players in their squads and they will be aiming to guide their team to a victory.

When is Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Trivandrumon December 12, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition

How To Watch Live Streaming of Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Mumbai vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).