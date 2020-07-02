New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): As the sports across the country has come to a standstill due to coronavirus crisis, the Indian Fantasy Sports platforms witnessed participation from over 5 million Indian sports fans between April and June.

The participation figures were revealed by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India's Fantasy Sports self-regulatory industry body.

In the same period, Indian Fantasy Sports (FS) platforms introduced new sports like baseball, handball, and rugby, and hosted more than 1,000 matches from around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic took a massive hit on sports across the globe with major live sporting events being either postponed or cancelled to ensure the safety and well-being of the players, fans, and the associated staff.

However, following strict safety measures, several competitions around the world resumed including Bundesliga, La Liga, and English Premier League. Cricket is also set to mark its return when England and West Indies will compete in a three-match Test series, commencing from July 8.

This month, a host of International and Domestic cricket tournaments, UEFA Champions League football, NBA basketball, and many more will join the already-live tournaments like Bundesliga, LaLiga, EPL, FA Cup and Coppa Italia. With sports resuming globally, most likely without an in-stadia audience, digital fan engagement platforms like Fantasy Sports will become crucial in driving deeper fan engagement. (ANI)

