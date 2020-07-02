Real Madrid today will take on Getafe at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The hosts will be looking forward to extending their lead on the La Liga 20192-20 points table In this article, we bring you the Dream11 for RM vs GEF. Real Madrid stands on number one of the points table with 71 points in their kitty and they maintain the one-point lead with Barcelona. The Los Blancos played their last match against Espanyol and managed to keep a clean sheet with 1-0 win. Getafe is placed on number five of the La Lia 2019-20 points table with 52 points. Gareth Bale’s Relationship With Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Hits an All-Time Low: Reports.

Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard and Nacho too will not be playing for Los Blancos. Ferland Mendy and Luka Modric are back in the squad, Jovic and Lucas Vazquez have recovered from injuries. Getafe will be without centre back Erick Cabaco. Now let's have a look at the Drea11 Prediction for Real Madrid vs Getafe.

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be the keeper for this game.

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Damián Suárez (GEF), Raphaël Varane (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Mathías Olivera (GEF) must be the players in your defence.

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Allan Nyom (GEF), Luka Modric (RM), Toni Kroos (RM)

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lucas Vázquez (GEF), Eden Hazard (RM), Juan Mata (RM), Karim Benzema (RM) must fill the remaining slots.

Eden Hazard (RM) must be picked as your captain while Mata (RM) can be named as the vice-captain.

