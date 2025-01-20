New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) India U-20 men's football team will participate in the Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series 2025, a four-nation friendly tournament, in Indonesia from January 24 to 30.

Syria, Jordan and hosts Indonesia are the other teams.

Also Read | Steve Smith Cleared to Join Australia Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series in UAE Following Elbow Injury, Set to Resume Batting Later This Week.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Biby Thomas as the coach, with Mileswamy Govindaraju Ramachandran as his assistant coach. Dipankar Choudhury will be the goalkeeper coach.

Thomas also named a 23-member squad consisting of 17 and 18-year-old players (born in 2007 and 2008), who have been preparing for the SAFF U19 Championship to be held from May 8 to 18.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

India will begin the four-nation tournament against Syria (January 24), followed by matches against Jordan (January 27) and Indonesia (January 30).

The matches will be played at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo.

All the three of India's opponents are using the tournament to prepare for next month's AFC U20 Asian Cup.

The Indian players, who had been camping in Goa, will depart for Sidoarjo on Tuesday.

After the tournament, the team will have a break before reassembling with more players for a longer camp to continue the preparations for the SAFF U19 Championship.

Indian U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Singh Aheibam, Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, Karan Makkar.

Defenders: Yaipharemba Chingakham, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Afinmon Baiju, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Md. Arbash, Mahmad Sami, Levis Zangminlun, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Ahongshangbam Samson, Ninghthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Jajo Prashan, Ngamgouhou Mate, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Danny Meitei Laishram.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Lemmet Tangvah, Sujin S, Mohd. Zulkif. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)