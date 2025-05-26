New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team registered a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on May 26 (as per IST).

Sonam (21') and Kanika Siwach (46', 50') scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3') and Agustina Mari (24') found the net for Uruguay.

Also Read | Serie A 2024-25 Results: Juventus Secures UEFA Champions League Berth With Wild Win at Relegated Venezia.

Uruguay took an early lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute to push her side ahead early on.

In the second quarter, India scored the equaliser as Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, just three minutes later, Uruguay reclaimed the lead as Agustina Mari scored a goal through a penalty corner as well, as per the Hockey India press release.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Final: Sikandar Raza Arrives Just in Time From England To Lead Lahore Qalandars to Pakistan Super League Title.

The game remained level by the end of the third quarter, but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious. She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win.

Earlier on May 25, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina. Sukhveer Kaur (39') and Kanika Siwach (58') were the goal scorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.

Chile's Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give her side a slim lead heading into the second half. India, however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute.

In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory.

India's next game is against Argentina on May 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)