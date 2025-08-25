Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced the addition of Tricolor Motorsports as its newest franchise team ahead of Season 2.

Backed by a leading US-based business conglomerate and led by industry veteran Pradeep Lala, Tricolor Motorsports marks a significant step in ISRL's global expansion strategy.

The entry of US-based companies into ISRL underscores growing global confidence in India's motorsports potential. This collaboration brings international expertise, innovation, and investment that will accelerate the sport's growth in the country. With India's large youth base and rising fan interest, such partnerships are set to shape a world-class ecosystem for motorsports and entertainment.

Pradeep Lala, former Managing Director and CEO of Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd (part of the Embassy Group, Bengaluru), is also the Founder of Horizon Group, established in 2000. The group has delivered high-quality solutions across real estate, engineering services, and project management. As Team Co-owner and CEO, Lala will lead Tricolor Motorsports' vision to build a full-scale motorsports division in India.

"India's sports and entertainment market is evolving at a tremendous pace, and the Indian Supercross Racing League is poised to become one of the most scalable and high-impact platforms in this space. With its unique blend of motorsports, entertainment, and brand engagement, ISRL is a new-age league for a new-age audience. Through Tricolor Motorsports, we aim to build a comprehensive motorsports division that will elevate talent, technology, and excitement across the country," said Lala, as quoted in an ISRL press release.

The Indian Supercross Racing League has already captured national attention with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on board as the official Brand Ambassador and as an Investor in the league. His involvement has propelled the league into the mainstream, giving it a unique blend of entertainment, lifestyle, and commercial appeal that sets it apart from traditional sports formats.

ISRL, known for blending adrenaline and aspiration, is fast emerging as a cultural movement among Indian youth, particularly in urban and semi-urban markets.

Team Tricolor Motorsports will debut in Season 2 of the league, with races scheduled for October 25-26, December 6-7, and December 20-21, as ISRL enters its most ambitious season to date. (ANI)

