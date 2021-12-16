Johannesburg [South Africa], December 16 (ANI): The Indian Test squad has landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26.

Also Read | Konica Layak, National shooter, Dies by Suicide; Was Gifted Rifle by Sonu Sood in March This Year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared pictures of the Indian Test squad at the Johannesburg airport.

"Touchdown South Africa," tweeted BCCI.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner Shine in Dominant Display.

Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODIs along with the T20I formats.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)