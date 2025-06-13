London, [UK] June 13 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team is set to kick off the second and final leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women), facing Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China in the European leg.

Currently ranked 6th with 9 points, the team will play Australia on June 14 and 15, and Argentina on June 17 and 18, at London's Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, June 13: John Cena, Women's MITB Winner Naomi To Make Appearances; King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments Continue and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

According to Hockey India release, Indian Captain Salima Tete said, "Our aim is to play well and defeat the teams that are ranked above us in this leg of the FIH Pro League. To prepare for our matches, we have been recording our performances and reviewing them so we can not only improve upon our weaknesses but also know where we are doing well to continue upon those areas during our matches."

After their London matches, the Indian team will head to Antwerp to face Belgium on June 21 and 22, followed by their final two FIH Pro League (Women) matches against China in Berlin on June 28 and 29.

Also Read | FIH Pro League 2024-25: Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Matches in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will face Australia in Antwerp on June 14 and 15. Ranked 5th with 15 points, the team is looking to bounce back against Australia and gain crucial points to stay in contention for the top three positions.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasised the importance of winning against Australia, saying, "A win against Australia will be very critical for us, as it will not only help us gain crucial points but also give the team a winning momentum. We've had a few close games in the last four matches, and while we have been on the losing end, we want to change that and get some wins under our belts." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)