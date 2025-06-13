WWE SmackDown on June 13 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, promises to be a fascinating one with several matches and segments in store. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is going to be present at the show and he is expected to address his title match against CM Punk at Night of Champions. Earlier this week on Raw, the 'Voice of the Voiceless' interrupted John Cena and challenged him for the WWE Undisputed Championship, to which the latter stated that he would defend the title at Night of Champions. This is the final time that WWE fans would get to witness this iconic rivalry and it surely is expected to play out nicely. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 9: Gunther Becomes World Heavyweight Champion, John Cena vs CM Punk Announced For Night of Champions and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Also, Women's Money in the Bank winner Naomi is set to make an appearance. Naomi outclassed a stacked list of female superstars to grab the briefcase and she is expected to address both the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Iyo Sky. Plus, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will continue. On Raw, the brackets for the tournament were announced and Randy Orton's name featured in a fatal-four way match against LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Aleister Black. Jade Cargill, Michin, Piper Niven and Nia Jax are set to compete in the women's match with the winner facing Roxanne Perez. R-Truth Sneak Attacks John Cena During WWE Money In The Bank 2025, Wrestler Costs Undisputed Champion Tag Team Match Against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Watch Video).

GM Nick Aldis Announces Schedule for SmackDown June 13

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu is also set to be present on SmackDown and he will likely talk about his attack on Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank. In a shocking turn of events, the Samoan werewolf turned on Solo Sikoa and put him through the ladder after weeks of tension.

