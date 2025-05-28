New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Eyeing a strong outing in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, the Indian women's hockey team departed for Amsterdam from Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The Indian team will train in Amsterdam until June 8 before heading to London for their first four matches against Australia and Argentina.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Credits Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik's Advice for Sensational Knock of Unbeaten 85 vs Lucknow Super Giants.

India will take on the Australian women's team on June 14 and 15, followed by matches against Argentina on June 17 and 18.

Subsequently, India will travel to Antwerp on June 19 for their next two matches against Belgium, scheduled for June 21 and 22. They will conclude the European leg with two matches against China on June 28 and 29 in Berlin.

Also Read | Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India's Rupal Chaudhary, Pooja Bishnoi Win Silver, Yoonus Shah Bags Bronze Medal.

"This is a very crucial leg of the FIH Pro League for us, as we will be facing four very strong teams. We've already played a Test match against Australia earlier this year, and we'll further fine-tune our strategy in Amsterdam before our matches against the Hockeyroos and others," India captain Salima Tete said in a Hockey India release.

Vice-captain Navneet Kaur echoed Salima's thoughts.

"We know we have some tough games ahead, but the team is confident after our performance in the Bhubaneswar leg of the Pro League. We're determined to go all out and collect valuable points in Europe."

India will look to build on their momentum in the India leg of Pro League in February this year.

India held world No. 1 Netherlands to a 2-2 draw and earned a bonus point in the shootout in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier this month, the team also tested new combinations in Perth, Australia, during five friendly matches against Australia A and the Hockeyroos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)